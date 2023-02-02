ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve charted a growth story in spite of being the youngest State: CS

February 02, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CS explains various initiatives of the govt. to NDC delegation 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has said that Telangana charted a growth story bringing about transformative change in various sectors in spite of being the youngest State in the country.

Initiatives like 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to industry and agriculture had been ensured even during peak summer. The State had made rapid strides in agriculture resulting in exponential growth in production. The GSDP of the State increased from ₹5.05 lakh crore in 2013-14 at the time of its formation to ₹13.27 lakh crore in 2022-23. Per capita income at the same time grew from ₹ 1.24 lakh to ₹3.17 lakh in the past eight years.

The Chief Secretary briefed a delegation of the National Defence College, which called on her on Thursday, on the initiatives taken by the Government. As part of efforts to take governance closer to people, new districts were created, which resulted in the development of many growth centres while new municipalities and corporations were formed for faster growth in urban areas.

The Government had launched a path-breaking initiative, Mission Bhagiratha which not only mitigated the drinking water problems but solved many other health-related issues. The State was among the top performing States in various parameters in health sector. The Chief Secretary explained to the delegation Harita Haaram which helped enhance green cover in rural and urban areas by 7.7 per cent.

The delegation complimented the government for its initiatives, particularly those aimed at empowering people at grassroots level through proactive schemes as well as harnessing technology through T-Hub.

