Weatherman forecasts high waves, winds and rain

16 May 2021 23:27 IST

High wave warnings from 3.5 metres to 7.8 metres up to 10 kms off the coast, tidal waves of up to 3 metres and wind speeds ranging between 50 kmph to 145 kmph accompanied by rainfall - light moderate to heavy has been forecast for the States on the West Coast due to the 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) as it is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours, according to the latest joint forecast bulletin issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) located here and the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The bulletin issued on Sunday evening issued said the cyclone is very likely reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning. It warned of flooding of low lying areas and damage to properties for Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, and Tamil Nadu South due to the cyclone.

Total suspension of fishing operations from May 17 across the West Coast has been called for and those at sea over north Arabian Sea are advised to return to the coast. The wind speeds - which could reach upto 175 kmph, tidal waves and rainfall would be varying from each State from high to low starting from Gujarat, Goa, Maharastra to Karnataka and Kerala. Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses and some damage to pucca houses, potential threat from flying objects, bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles plus major damage for all kinds of roads has been forecast.

Widespread damage to salt pans and standing crops is likely and small boats, country crafts would get detached from moorings. Immediate evacuation of people from vulnerable areas, total suspension of fishing operations, people to remain indoors and movement in motor boats and small ships is unsafe, said the Marine Forecaster, Ocean State Forecast Team of the Operational Ocean Services(OOS) group.