We want power: R. S. Praveen Kumar

‘I told my mother that I will fight for depressed sections’

It was a gathering of Social Welfare AEROs (SWAEROs) held at the district headquarters town. All those who attended the meeting were charged with emotions. They raised slogans for power. Not to sell their votes for money.

A speaker described R. S. Praveen Kumar, the former IPS officer who resigned from the post of Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutes Society, as future chief minister of Telangana. Not only that, he was described as Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Kanshi Ram and Sahu Maharaj. They said that they were unable to find any leader after Kanshi Ram. They warned that they would not allow arrest of Mr. Praveen Kumar in any case.

This was the first meeting attended by Mr. Praveen Kumar after resigning from his position.

Calling him ‘Supreme SWAERO’, the speakers promised to rally behind him in his efforts. They claimed that it would be between K. Chandrasekhar Rao and R.S. Praveen Kumar in future.

“This is not a single day’s struggle. Decades of struggle. We want power. We want chances. We want equality. Why should we be kept away from education? Why can't our children go to US? I came here to ask on behalf of all of you,” asked Mr. Praveen Kumar while addressing a charged gathering. He said that he had informed his mother that he had started fighting for others among depressed sections.

Stating that the day after his resignation, a case was filed against him, Mr. Praveen Kumar said they would not fear cases. He suggested that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao spend ₹1,000 crore for Dalit families’ education so that they could go to US and reach top positions. There was not a single judge in the Supreme Court and only 2% in educational institutes from SCs/STs and minorities.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that the Dalit Bandhu programme would be launched at Huzurabad with ₹1,000 crore.

“We have to fight for power now or never. Leaders come in the name of dalit Chief Minister. Do not trust them. Use social media for campaign. Do not get cheated once again. Take the message to rural areas. Let us get untied and build an agitation,” said Mr. Praveen Kumar.

A large number of people attended the meeting.