We supplied 2 million units more power than BRS govt.: Bhatti

May 04, 2024 03:58 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - Hyderabad

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Power Bhatti Vikramarka said that BRS leaders were making baseless allegations on power supply. In the last five months, the Congress government supplied more power than by the previous government in the same time last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the data, Mr. Vikramarka said that while 36,207 million units of power was supplied from December 2022 to April-end 2023 by the BRS government, the Congress government supplied 38,155 million units of power from December 2023 till April 30, this year.

The Congress government has a record of supplying 15,497 MW during peak demand, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, power demand is naturally going up, and due to increase in load and technical problems, power would trip. Such instances were being addressed immediately by the electricity department, he said.

He also said that similar power trips occurred when BRS was in power. From April 24-30 last year, 1,369 trips on 11 KV lines occurred in GHMC limits. In that one week, power supply was interrupted for 580 hours.

This year, in the same one-week period, 11 KV power lines tripped 272 times and the power supply was interrupted only for 89 hours, he said.

Similarly, for the same period last year 301 transformers failed and this year 193 transformers failed. They were also replaced by new ones. What more proof one would need to show that this government was providing a better power supply compared to the previous BRS government, and asked the BRS leaders to make allegations with data and not just off the cuff remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.