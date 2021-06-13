Warangal jail premises to house 24-storied hospital

HYDERABAD

13 June 2021 23:39 IST

KCR to lay stone for the hospital on June 21

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered construction of a 24-storied green building for the multi-super speciality hospital to be constructed in place of the central jail at Warangal. It should have a helipad on the terrace for landing of helicopters bringing patients for emergency care.

To be built on the lines of the multi-storied Mackenzie Health Sciences Centre in Canada, the hospital should have cross-ventilation for free flow of air and light, authorities were told.

Mr. Rao will lay the foundation stone for the building and a new Collector’s complex on June 21 when he will go to Warangal for inspection of works taken up under Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes of developing villages and towns. On June 20, he will visit Siddipet and Kamareddy districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Announcing this at a meeting of Additional Collectors and District Panchayat Officers (DPOs) to gather field-level experiences of the programmes, Mr. Rao said he would adopt a district to participate in their works.

He warned the officials that they would not be spared if they were found wanting in execution of programmes. Strict action would be taken if their performance did not improve even after his surprise visits. He handed over to Additional Collectors a copy of the Government Order permitting them to draw up to ₹ 25 lakh for immediate expenditure to resolve issues of local bodies.

Admitting that the Additional Collectors and DPOs worked hard, he said he had ground report that their initiatives were not up to desired levels. Therefore, he decided to undertake surprise visits after giving them time to rectify the shortfalls. He convened this meeting to forewarn them.

He asked senior officials to suspend gram panchayat secretaries and sarpanches if they did not conduct gram sabha to finalise works in villages. It was the responsibility of DPOs to ensure gram sabha went into financial statements of villages. The expenditure under charged accounts should be met first before going into other works of villages.

He asked the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to send some Additional Collectors and DPOs to Kerala, which was in the forefront of rural development. The office chambers of Additional Collectors should be next to that of Collectors to give them a respectable position.

The Additional Collectors were asked to be extra vigilant to layouts by real estate dealers in towns. They sold lands allotted to community halls, transformers, sub-stations and water tanks in their layouts. These pieces of land should be registered with municipalities before allotment for such ventures.