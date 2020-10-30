Voter enrolment for MLC poll picks up pace

KHAMMAM

30 October 2020 21:46 IST

Parties sensitizing people to get right to vote

The voter enrolment drive for the next year’s election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ Constituency in the State Legislative Council picked up pace with just a week left for the eligible graduates to register their names as voters for the upcoming hustings.

The frontal organisations of the ruling TRS, the main Opposition Congress, the Left parties and the BJP have intensified mass contact programmes across the district to motivate eligible graduates to enrol their names as voters before the stipulated deadline of November 6.

The activists of the Congress party and its students wing the NSUI went around various divisions in the town on Friday highlighting the significance of voting rights in the democratic system.

Advertising

Advertising

After announcing their candidatures for the forthcoming hustings separately, the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Kodandaram, the Telangana Inti Party president Cheruku Sudhakar, the Yuva Telangana Party leader, journalist and former TV anchor Rani Rudrama, noted TV anchor Teenmaar Mallanna, among others, have already toured the former composite Khammam district more than twice and addressed a series of meetings to boost their electoral prospects.