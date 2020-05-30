Villagers stage protest

JANGAON DT.

30 May 2020 23:16 IST

The villagers of Chinna Pendyal staged a silent protest here on Saturday demanding the release of revolutionary poet P. Varavara Rao, who hails from the village.

Speaking about the silent protest, Chinna Pendyal village sarpanch M Linga Reddy said that they have learnt that the poet was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he fell sick while in Taloja jail. Since COVID-19 outbreak is causing a panic-like situation in Mumbai, the family members of Mr. Varavara Rao and the entire village is worried about the condition of the jailed poet, he added

. As the elderly are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, Mr Varavara Rao should be released on bail was the villagers’ demand.

