Victory for democracy: BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior BJP leader and former MLC N. Ramchander Rao has welcomed the High Court permitting party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ and the proposed public meeting by national president J.P. Nadda at Hanumkonda stating that it is a “victory for democracy”.

He criticised the strong arm tactics of the TRS government using the police force indiscriminately against the party leaders besides trying to scuttle the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ and the public meeting.

“Each and every time we take up a cause, the government has been trying to crush us. We had to invariably approach the courts for justice. We did not create law and order problem in any of our agitations, including the current ‘padayatra’. In fact, it is the TRS cadre which has been attacking our people,” he alleged, addressing a press conference on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wondered how the government had realised the Telangana BJP president’s walkathon did not have police permission after he went around for 1,000 km across the three phases. “I urge the Telangana people to realise the dictatorial and arrogant family rule by the TRS is stoking fire with its provocative acts. The ruling party is solely responsible for the current state of affairs,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, another leader Gudur Narayana Reddy appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide central security to Mr. Sanjay Kumar. The party has lost all the confidence on the Telangana Police and feared a “risk to his life”, hence the Centre should provide protection with CRPF personnel and a bullet proof car, he added in a statement.

In a related development, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Ganesh Utsav Samithi leaders met Governor Dr. Tamilai Soundarajan and urged her to send a report to the Centre about the present law and order situation and ensure that the forthcoming Ganesh festival is celebrated without any issues. VHP president Ramaraju and Samithi president Bhagvanth Rao complained that the police and the government have been turning a blind eye to the activities of the communal forces trying to vitiate the atmosphere across the State.