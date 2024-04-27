ADVERTISEMENT

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar visits Bharat Biotech facility

April 27, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan at Bharat Biotech Campus, Genome Valley, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan planting a sapling at Bharat Biotech Campus, in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar recalled the critical role played by Bharat Biotech in the country’s immunisation programmes during a visit to their manufacturing facility in Genome Valley on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit highlighted Bharat Biotech’s efforts in combating COVID-19 pandemic with its vaccine, Covaxin. Mr Dhankar was accompanied by Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan.

The Vice-President was given a briefing about the company’s production processes and new vaccine development initiatives. He specifically acknowledged their focus on neglected diseases like malaria, cholera, tuberculosis, and chikungunya, which affect people in developing nations.

Planting a medicinal sapling to mark the visit, the Vice-President praised Bharat Biotech’s contribution to digital healthcare advancements. He concluded by emphasising the importance of collaboration between industry, academia, and increased research support across all sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vice-President interacted with the scientists and team leaders and applauded the collective determination to develop novel vaccines and make India self-reliant, according to a press note.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US