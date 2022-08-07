Veteran journalist Sreevatsan no more

Sreevatsan | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

August 07, 2022 22:32 IST

Former News Editor of The Hindu in Hyderabad, Sivadas Sreevatsan passed away on Sunday. He was 60 years old. Popularly known as Vatsan among his friends and in journalist circles, he suffered a head injury and was admitted in a hospital in Kozhikode where he died while undergoing treatment. Hailing from Nilambur in Malappuram district of Kerala, he started his career on the sports desk in Deccan Chronicle in Vijayawada. After a stint in the sports desk at The Hindu, he worked as sports reporter of The New Indian Express in Kozhikode in the 90s. After a few years’ stint as the News Editor of The New Indian Express in Coimbatore, he took over as the News Editor, The Hindu, Hyderabad, and also briefly served in Chennai before joining Telangana Today, Hyderabad, as its Associate Editor. He retired in 2021. Basically a sports journalist, he also took avid interest in films also. He also authored two novels The Inner Calling and The Countryside Album. He is survived by wife Rema and son Deepak. He will be cremated at Aivar Madom at Shoranur on Monday afternoon.