Vaccines made in India are very safe: Governor

HYDERABAD

16 January 2021 23:23 IST

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said vaccines made in India were very safe and that there should be not be any hesitation to take them.

Dispelling myths about vaccines, she said during her visit to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to launch the COVID-19 vaccination programme that people need not be afraid to take the doses. It was a safe vaccine and even if it caused any allergic or minor complications, there were special arrangements in place to deal with them.

She appealed to all frontline warriors and others to take the vaccine with confidence as it was developed and cleared as per strict safety norms in place adhering to international standards.

She said the relentless efforts of scientists helped the country come up with its own vaccine: “We must be proud that we are not dependent on any other country for the vaccine. Our own vaccine development is in the true spirit of self-reliant India as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Many countries were looking at India for the supply of its vaccine to protect their people. Soon, India will start supplying COVID-19 vaccine to different countries.

The Governor was accompanied by her husband and nephrologist P. Soundararajan. She personally visited the vaccination room at NIMS and observed the shots given to first three frontline warriors. She presented flowers to them and appreciation letters after the vaccination. As first citizen of the State, she said she would take the vaccine along with all other citizens.