Vaccination for students going abroad

HYDERABAD

02 June 2021 20:27 IST

As resolved by the Cabinet on Sunday, the government proposed to open a separate facility for vaccination of students going abroad for higher education at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) at Narayanguda. An online slot booking system for the convenience of these students will be rolled out on June 4. Link for this facility will be made available at https://www.health.telangana.gov.in. Vaccination will commence and slots will be available from June 5, a release said.

