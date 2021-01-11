Vaccination drive: CM fixes responsibility on sarpanches and SIs

HYDERABAD

11 January 2021 23:06 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has fixed the responsibility of bringing people to vaccination centres on sarpanches and panchayat secretaries and of administering them vaccine on police sub-inspectors and station house officers in villages.

Reviewing the COVID-19 vaccination action plan at Collectors’ conference on Monday, Mr. Rao said the State government had decided to administer Covishield and Covaxin to people. First, the vaccine will be given to ASHA and anganwadi workers along with other health staff and then to frontline warriors — police, sanitation workers and others.

The next priority group will be those aged 50 years and above and later, people with chronic diseases.

He directed officials to complete all arrangements for vaccination from January 16. Prior arrangements should also be made to give medical attention to people who faced adverse reaction to vaccine. A separate room will be provided adjoining the centre. Doctors and ambulances will be available at the centres.

Arrangements to administer the vaccine in jurisdictional areas of all primary health centres was already made. It will be done in 1,213 centres. As many as 866 cold chain points were set up to shift the vaccine doses. A State-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary and task forces at district and mandal levels will monitor the implementation of the programme.