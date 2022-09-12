Uttam assures Gaddar to secure Dr Ambedkar’s name for the new Parliament building

Revanth promises to take it up at national level

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 22:04 IST

Balladeer Gaddar meets Nalgonda MP, Uttam Kumar Reddy seeking cooperation in naming new Parliament building after Dr. Ambedkar

Congress MPs from Telangana have assured various organisations that they will support the demand for the naming of the new Parliament building after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

TPCC president A. Reva nth Reddy and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said they would raise the demand in Parliament and also at the national level. While Mr. Revanth Reddy told a press conference that he as a Parliament member and also as TPCC president would fully support the demand at all forums.

Mr. Uttam promised to support the demand when revolutionary poet Gaddar, along with representatives of All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations met him at his residence with the request.

He said he would take up the issue with Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He said everyone must be proud that Dr. Ambedkar drafted the world's best Constitution for us which granted freedom and equality for all, irrespective of their caste, religion, region, sex or language.

The Congress MP said that the naming of the new Parliament after Dr. Ambedkar and the installation of a gigantic statue on the premises would be a sincere tribute by the people of India to the author of the Indian Parliamentary system. “Besides writing letters to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Lok Sabha Speaker and the Prime Minister, I will make representations in person to push the demand,” he said.

