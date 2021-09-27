Urdu medium in Anganwadi centres from next academic year

HYDERABAD

27 September 2021 20:09 IST

Urdu as a medium of instruction will be introduced in Anganwadi centres from the next academic year, said Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

Replying to a question in the Legislative Council, the Minister said there were 412 Urdu teachers presently who were teaching in limited Anganwadi centres in Muslim populated areas. Some other teachers of local languages like Lambadi and Koya were also teaching in tribal areas.

She said the Women and Child Welfare Department had sent proposals to government to sanction an additional 870 Anganwadi centres in view of increase in population. The proposals were more for Hyderabad.

Advertising

Advertising

As educationally qualified personnel were not available, she said the recruitment rules of Anganwadi staff had been relaxed in Agency areas to enrol locals.

Proposals were also sent to enhance the remuneration of teachers at mini Anganwadi centres on par with regular teachers of the centres as the workload of the former had gone up due to increase in population. The notification for filling up vacancies at the centres was issued. Unlike in the past when recruitment was taken up at the State level, Collectors were authorised to undertake the task, she said.