UoH and RGUKT Basar sign MoU to develop consolidated programmes

April 21, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Hyderabad

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed an MoU with Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basar to prepare consolidated programmes, evolve perspective plans for the internationalisation of higher education in the State and promote technical education in RGUKT.

UoH registrar Devesh Nigam and RGUKT director P. Satish Kumar signed the MoU in the presence of UoH vice chancellor B.J. Rao; RGUKT in charge vice chancellor V. Venkata Ramana; and other academicians from both the universities.

Mr. Rao said that under the New Education Policy, the institutions must synergise their efforts and the UoH would definitely share its expertise to help the RGUKT to develop its academic areas. Mr. Venkata Ramana said the collaboration would help the RGUKT make it to the League of Excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT