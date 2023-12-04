ADVERTISEMENT

Two pilots killed in an Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crash in Telangana’s Medak

December 04, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 12:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“The aircraft, a Pilatus pc-7 mark II trainer aircraft, met with an accident this morning during a routine training sortie from Air Force Academy, Hyderabad,” an official IAF release said

Naveen Kumar

The trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) which crashed in Ravelli village of Toopran in Medak district, Telangana on December 4, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Ravelli village of Toopran in Medak district, Telangana on Monday morning, killing two pilots. 

An official release from the Indian Air Force Headquarters in New Delhi confirmed that two pilots succumbed to fatal injuries. “The aircraft, a Pilatus pc-7 mark II trainer aircraft, met with an accident this morning during a routine training sortie from Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that lAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries,” said the release. 

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. and the officials from the Dundigal Airforce Academy have reached the place to assess the situation, said the officials from the Toopran police. “It went up in flames within seconds of the crash in an isolated area here around 38 kilometres away from Dundigal Airforce Academy,” said the official

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“No damage to any civil life or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” said the officials from the IAF. The Pilatus pc-7 Mark ll is a turboprop trainer aircraft produced by Pilatus Aircraft, Switzerland. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US