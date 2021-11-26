Two of a family sell their land to government for Gouravelli reservoir

Siddipet

26 November 2021 20:14 IST

They were offered ₹15 lakh per acre, only ₹ 12 lakh was paid at Kondapochamma and ₹ 11 lakh to oustees of Vemulaghat under Mallannasagar

In a move that would pave the way for the completion of Gouravelli reservoir at Akkannapet mandal in Husnabad revenue division, two persons from a family signed papers and handed over about 16 acres of their land to the government.

On Friday Dodala Malla Reddy and his son Rajasekhar Reddy signed the papers to sell the lands to the government in the presence of Husnabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M. Jayachandra Reddy. They were offered a compensation of ₹ 15 lakh per acre.

This is so far the highest amount offered officially in Siddipet district for the displaced persons under any of the five reservoirs — Annapurna (bordering Siddipet and Sircilla), Rangnaiaksagar, Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma and Gouravelli.

Advertising

Advertising

For the past three months MLC P. Venkatarami Reddy, during his tenure as Siddipet district collector, held several rounds of discussions to convince the oustees to sell the their lands. Initially the oustees were offered a compensation of ₹ 9 lakh per acre, later it was increased to ₹ 11.5 lakh and then ₹ 13 lakh. Finally, the amount was settled at ₹ 15 lakh per acre at Gouravelli, as of now.

“This was the result of discussion held primarily on November 13 and later. Today Mr. Malla Reddy and his son Rajasekhar Reddy have signed the papers. Few more may come forward to sign the papers though we have demanded much higher than what the government offered to us. Some of us may wait for some time to get a better price,” said an oustee on condition of anonymity.

The amount offered to the oustees of Kondapochamma was ₹ 12 lakh per acre while it was only ₹ 11 lakh per acre for the oustees of Vemulaghat village under Mallannasagar. The residents of Vemulaghat conducted relay fasts (dharnas) for 963 days before finally giving in to the government pressure.

“We do not know who others will sign the papers. But my father and I signed the papers today,” Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy told The Hindu.