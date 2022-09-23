Two-day chemical engineering conference in NITW from today

The Hindu Bureau
September 23, 2022 01:59 IST

The 18th annual session of Students’ Chemical Engineering Congress ( SCHEMCON) 2022, a prestigious conference of Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers ( IIChE), is being organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT Warangal, and Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers - Hyderabad Regional Centre (IIChE - HRC) in NIT Warangal on September 23 and 24.

The conference shall have deliberations on several contemporary themes with a potential to contribute to sustainable development and knowledge economy.

Nearly 300 delegates, mainly students from different engineering colleges from across the country, are expected to participate in the conference.

Chief guest for the inaugural ceremony will be Padmashri Prof. G.D. Yadav, former Vice-Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai.

Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao, director, NIT Warangal, and Prof. P. Ravi Kumar, dean, NIT Warangal, will grace the occasion as guests of honour.

The organising committee includes IIChE president D.M. Butala , NIT Warangal Chemical Engineering Department head - Prof. S. Srinath, IIChE secretary Dr. Avijit Ghosh, IIChE - HRC chairman Dr. Sanjay Bhardwaj, NIT Warangal faculty members Dr. K.S. Rajmohan and Dr. Raghu Raja Pandiyan, and IIChE - HRC regional secretary Dr. S. Ilaiah.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Several teams from NIT Warangal and IIChE - HRC are contributing in realising the envisaged goals of SCHEMCON 2022, informed a press release

