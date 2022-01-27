Two blocks of apartment complex demolished

Hyderabad

27 January 2022 23:35 IST

The HMDA together with the district task force, has brought down two blocks of an apartment complex under construction without statutory permissions in the Nizampet municipal limits on Thursday.

Permission was obtained for construction in ground plus two floors in 840 square yards of land, but construction has been completed of three blocks with silt plus five floors, a press release informed.

