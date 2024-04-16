ADVERTISEMENT

TSRTC scales down ops as mercury soars and commuters stay indoors

April 16, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With temperatures soaring and commuters preferring to stay indoors, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced a temporary scaling down of operations from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

In a statement released to the media, the TSRTC underscored the relatively lower movement of public during these hours in the Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ).

Early hour trips will begin from 5 a.m. Similarly, late hour trips beginning from 4 p.m to midnight will be in service from April 17.

The TSRTC’s GHZ has approximately 2,700 buses.

