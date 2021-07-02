TSRTC Parcel Courier and Cargo service now at RGI Airport

HYDERABAD

02 July 2021

The service was launched last year June

The Telangana State Road Tranport Corporation on Thursday started its Parcel, Courier and Cargo Service office at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad. The office is at the Air Cargo Complex’s Cargo Satellite Building Extension, Unit 22.

The Parcel Courier and Cargo Service (PCC) was launched on June 19 last year by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, and has seen the service generating approximately ₹ 15,000 on its first day to over ₹ 43 crore a year later.

At the moment, services are available at 157 bus stations with 150 large vehicles and 32 smaller vehicles. As many as 710 agents have been engaged.

According to TSRTC PCC Special Officer S Krishnakanth, the PCC has worked with several government departments and agencies such as Women and Child Welfare Department, transporting Balamrutham to remote corners of Telangana. Further, and services have been provided to the Civil Supplies Department. The TSRTC PCC has also ensure the delivery of books of the Board of Intermediate Education as well.

While the home delivery of parcels was launched recently, plans are afoot to expand services across the State.

Mr. Krishnakanth said that till end of May the TSRTC PCC delivered as many as 30.75 lakh parcels, translating into ₹ 31.35 crore in terms of revenue. Another ₹ 12.37 crore were generated by means of cargo services.