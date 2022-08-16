TSRTC directs acceptance of VRS applications

Staff Reporter
August 16, 2022 20:44 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has now begun accepting applications under the voluntary retirement scheme.

Instructions sent from Managing Director V C Sajjanar stated that all unit officers are to accept VRS applications up to August 31, 2022.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr Sajjanar said that around 600 applications were received. “All of them will be accepted.”

As was reported in these columns, employees who have completed 20 years in service are eligible to apply for VRS. They are required to give a month’s notice or should pay a month’s salary in lieu of notice.

Those who opt for this will be given regular terminal benefits, and some additional benefits.

