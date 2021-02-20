‘TSCAB tops in using IT, good governance, HR practices’

TSCAB MD N. Muralidhar receiving a memento at a review meeting in Karimnagar on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

20 February 2021 23:36 IST

Only cooperative bank to use Cyber Security Operations Centre: bank MD

The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) is making strides and tops in the country in the utilisation of Information Technology, good governance and HR practices, said managing director N. Muralidhar.

The TSCAB has set a target of making a business of Rs.15,000 crore during the financial year 2021-2022, he said and added that they had done a business of ₹11,300 crore till date during this financial year of 2020-2021 and set a target of making ₹12,000 crore by March-end this year. They had done a business of ₹10,800 crore during the year 2019-2020.

The TSCAB is the only cooperative bank in the country to utilise the Cyber Security Operations Centre (C-SOC) 24x7 on a par with any nationalised bank, he pointed out. They were planning to provide internet banking facilities for its customers and applied for the same with RBI. The TSCAB is the only bank in the country with the lowest NPA (non-performing assets) of only 0.17% and a good recovery rate of 98%.

Dr. Muralidhar was in Karimnagar town on Saturday to participate in the day-long State-level review meeting with the chief executive officers of various DCCBs, general managers and other TSCAB officials at the Karimnagar DCCB office along with TSCAB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao.

He said that the TSCAB and all the DCCBs were functioning successfully and making profits complying with the statutory norms of the RBI except for the Khammam DCCB. Since the formation of TSCAB in April 2015, they were doing well and there was a tremendous increase in the performance on all the parameters. The TSCAB had won the best performer award at the national level twice and the Karimnagar DCCB had won thrice as the best performing DCCB in the country. “Our success formula and strong areas are the use of technology, good governance and HR,” he stated.

Following the successful computerisation of all PACS in the State, the NABARD had decided to aid TSCAB to convert all the PACS into multi-service centres in the coming three years period and provide loans at only 4% interest rate. So far, around 200 societies have come forward for taking up 366 types of activities amounting to ₹153 crore.

The TSCAB is supporting DCCBs as friend, philosopher and guide and providing all kinds of training and recruitment processes, he said, and added that they had recruited around 1,900 staff in the cooperative sector, including 266 in TSCAB and 1,571 in DCCBs, in a transparent manner through Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). He said that they were planning for a uniform HR policy in all the DCCBs.