TSBIE releases tentative academic calendar for 2021-22

HYDERABAD

06 September 2021 20:06 IST

Classes to be held in physical mode for 173 days; theory examinations from March 23 to April 12

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released tentative academic calendar for students undergoing the two-year Intermediate course for the current academic year 2021-22.

The calendar follows the government’s decision to conduct classes in physical mode from September 1 after conduct of online classes from July 1. Accordingly, the first term working days would be between September 1 and December 18 with October 13 to 16 being Dasara holidays. Half yearly examinations would be held from December 13 to 18 and this would be followed by the second term working days between December 20 and April 13.

After three-day Sankranti holidays, pre-final examinations would be held from February 10 to 18 and practical exams are tentatively scheduled from February 23 to March 15. Theory examinations would be held between March 23 and April 12 and the last working day for the academic year would be April 13. Following summer vacation till May 31, the colleges would be reopened from June 1 for the next academic year.

The board, in its schedule, said the probable working days for the institutions during the current academic year would be around 220 – 47 days of online classes and 173 days of physical attendance. It said admissions should be made in accordance with the schedule announced by the TSBIE and no college should employ marketing strategies like appointing public relations officers or any such personnel canvassing their case.

No advertisements should be made through print or electronic media and principals of unaided junior colleges were instructed not to resort to issue of advertisements with inducements amounting to violation of Rule 7 of the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice & Unfair Practices) Rules 1997. The colleges were also warned that stringent steps/disciplinary action would be taken against the managements if they did not send qualified lecturers for spot valuation camps.

The Board warned the private managements that stringent action including dis-affiliation would be initiated against them in case of any deviations from the orders issued.