TS Youth Congress to take active part in Rahul’s Bharat Jodo yatra

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 28, 2022 21:21 IST

The executive committee meeting of Telangana Youth Congress has resolved to rally behind AICC leader and former president Rahul Gandhi ahead of the latter’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” being taken up from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7.

Speaking at the meeting held in Munugode in Nalgonda district on Sunday, president of Youth Congress Shivasena Reddy and Pradesh Congress Committee working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud asked the youth and students to join the yatra in large numbers in their respective areas to make it a success, particularly when divisive forces were trying to create communal divide in the country for electoral gains.

They stated that Mr. Gandhi was taking up the ‘padayatra’ for about 3,500 km to awaken the youth to protect the country’s unity in the wake of attempts being made to bring differences within the society. They also condemned the attitude of some senior leaders of the party who were leaving it after enjoying power and posts for decades and trying to weaken it now.

The two Congress leaders asked the youth and students to stand firmly behind Mr. Gandhi and keep the country and its people united. The meeting discussed the Bharat Jodo yatra and the participation of Youth Congress activists from Telangana in it. They also discussed the issue of by-election to Munugode constituency, which is likely to be held in the next few months.

Former Minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy, national Youth Congress secretaries, Telangana Youth Congress executive committee members, district presidents, constituency and mandal presidents participated in the meet.

