TS records 476 new COVID cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The State on Friday recorded 476 COVID-19 positive cases.

According to the COVID Status Bulletin, with Friday’s cases the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 8,28,471. The number of recoveries stood more than the number of positive cases with 984. As many as 3,763 cases are in isolation or treatment. No deaths were reported.

As many as 30,205 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested to 3,69,51,106.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keeping in with past trends, Hyderabad with 239 recorded the most number of cases.