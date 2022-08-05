TS records 2nd highest rainfall since 1988 in July; highest discharge into sea

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

August 05, 2022 10:41 IST

Impact of excess rains on agriculture is also severe

July 2022 has witnessed a record rainfall in Telangana, second highest in the last few decades. This not only resulted in almost all water bodies getting surplus but allowed discharge of huge quantities of water towards the sea.

On the other hand, the bountiful rain has also played havoc with farmers causing huge investment loss as various crops, mostly cotton, maize, soybean, jowar and pulses, which were in the seedling to initial growth or vegetative stage, got damaged due to inundation, siltation and washing away.

Crop damage

Unofficial estimates put the extent of damage in about 11 lakh acres out of 71.78 lakh acres as the administration is yet to complete the exercise.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society data, the State has recorded 539.9 mm rainfall this July and it is the second highest since 1988, when July that year had recorded 544.1 mm rainfall. In the first two months of this water year, the State has received 694.6 mm rain, which is 83% excess against the normal of 379.2 mm.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of several rivulets, tributaries of Godavari, which fall in Telangana, has contributed largely to the flow in the main river course. In terms of sub-basin area, the middle Godavari basin has contributed the most to the flow in the main river.

With such record rainfall in Telangana and copious rains in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, from where most of the tributaries join the main river course, about 2,439 tmc ft of water went into sea from Godavari in the first two months of this water year with July itself contributing a whopping 2,437 tmc ft. The previous highest in the recent years was in 2018-19 when July contributed 560 tmc ft, which is not even one-fourths of this July’s contribution.

Discharge of water into the sea from the Krishna Basin is the best this year with over 35 tmc ft going into sea. Last year, it was slightly better at over 43 tmc ft.

For info-box:

Quantity of surplus water into sea (in tmc ft) in recent years

Water Year#

From Godavari Basin

From Krishna Basin

Total Quantity

In July

Total Qunatity

In July

2022-23

2438.61*

2436.60

35.39*

35.39

2021-22

2502.25

396.78

501.36

43.29

2020-21

3481.88

150.66

1278.12

6.10

2019-20

3797.31

142.95

797.12

00

2018-19

2446.86

559.96

39.03

0.87

2017-18

1025.66

290.21

00

00

2016-17

2896.06

55.21

# A Water Year is from June 1 of a year to May 31 of next year

* In first two months, June and July, of the current water year