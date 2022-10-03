TS receives top award for Mission Bhagiratha, 13 other Swachh Sarvekshan awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana received a total of 14 awards, including the Jal Jeevan first prize for Mission Bhagiratha for “Functionality Assessment-2022” in the category of “Regularity” among States and Union Territories having more than 60% households with tap water supply. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at a function held in New Delhi on Sunday

The other awards were for Swachh Sarvekshan. A team of officials comprising Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Sandeep Kumar Sultania, director of PR Hanumanth Rao, District Collectors, district, mandal and village level elected representatives concerned received the awards.

Officials of the department stated that Telangana is the only State in the country providing treated drinking water through tap connections to 100% households in all villages as part of Mission Bhagiratha project. It was also topping the country in the matter of quality and quantity (LPCD) of water being supplied. The State received 13 Swachh Sarvekshan awards.



Under Mission Bhagiratha, 53,86,962 households were being supplied treated drinking water. The State was selected for the award after an independent third-party assessment in 320 villages across the State and also based on feedback from the people on regularity, quality and quantity of water being supplied.

The State-level Swachh Sarvekshan award was received by State officials from the President, while district, mandal and village level awards were received by District Collectors and elected representatives of district, mandal and village level from Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Meanwhile, Minister for PR&RD Errabelli Dayakar Rao complimented the officials of his department for receiving a large number of awards.