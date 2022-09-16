TS logs 111 COVID cases

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 16, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana reported another 111 COVID cases on Friday, most of them from Hyderabad.

According to the Health bulletin, 128 people recovered from the infection as the active case load stood at 775. The recovery rate is 99.42%.

A total of 10,346 samples were collected for screening on Friday and the reports of 300 samples were awaited. While Hyderabad reported 47 cases on Friday, Nalgonda had 8, Rangareddy 7, Medchal 6, Narayanpet 5, and Mancherial, Medak and Nizamabad 4 each.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Regarding vaccination, the bulletin stated that 1,52,603 people got the shot, taking the total to 7,29,29,154, including 91,59,455 taking precaution dose so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app