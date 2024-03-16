Try to topple my Govt and no BRS MLA except KCR’s family will be with him: Revanth warns BRS

March 16, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sent a stern warning to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) that if it plans to topple his government, there won’t be any MLAs left with the BRS except K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members.

“Let them not have any such thoughts or else their MLAs would be on our side before they wake up in the morning,” he warned in response to a question at a press conference held at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Let the BRS decide the date if it is interested and we will be ready to do what is required,” he said while advising the BRS to let the government concentrate on governance. “If they have something else on their mind and if they are ready to start the game, we are ready too,” he said.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the BRS MLAs who have met him for constituency development work also expressed their unhappiness with the BRS leaders’ claims of toppling the government. “They have assured me of total support in case the BRS party makes any foolish attempt. All that they need is a nod from us,” he maintained. Mr. Reddy also claimed that the BRS MLAs were fed up with KCR as they were now breathing freely in the Congress rule unlike the KCR’s rule when they could not even meet the Chief Minister for years. ‘This is what they shared with me’

The Chief Minister said the BRS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were speaking in a similar tone on the future of his government. BJP leader K. Laxman has reiterated what Mr. Kadiyam Srihari said. The BRS is continuously discussing the same in their internal meeting as was revealed by the BRS MLAs when they met me, he claimed.

Kavitha’s arrest a political soap opera

Describing the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate as a TV soap opera, he alleged that her arrest a day before the Lok Sabha election notification was to ensure sympathy for the BRS. The BJP is trying to showcase itself as a champion against corruption and also get some sympathy traction for its associate BRS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS Chief KCR want to fool people with the arrest, but none in Telangana believed in their non-existent enmity. This political drama of both the parties have no takers in Telangana, he said.

KCR silent on Kavitha’s arrest

The Chief Minister said the non-seriousness of the entire episode reflected in KCR’s absence and silence. “He did not reach out to his daughter who was being arrested, or even condemn the arrest. Which father will keep silent when his daughter gets arrested,” he asked. The unfolding events only show how this entire episode is a drama.

Mr. Reddy claimed that this ‘arrest drama’ is being played out with all the surveys showing more than 12 seats for the Congress in the Parliament elections. So the BJP and BRS are desperate.

The Chief Minister said the BJP has no answer for ignoring KCR’s corruption in the last 10 years. Ms. Kavitha’s arrest too is linked to the liquor policy case of the Delhi Government. She is one of the many accused in the case. There is no action against KCR and his corrupt rule of 10 years despite PM Modi revealing this in public meetings. And BJP should explain why it was silent on KCR’s corruption, he demanded.

