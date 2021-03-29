TRS MLC tests positive for coronavirus

S. Vani Devi

HYDERABAD

29 March 2021 00:11 IST

Daughter of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, S. Vani Devi, who was recently elected to the Legislative Council from graduates constituency, tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet on Sunday evening, she appealed to Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders and workers who had primary contact with her to opt for home isolation and, if needed, undergo coronavirus testing.

