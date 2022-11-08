TRS issues public notice on its name change to BRS

As per norms of the Election Commission of India 30 day time given to file objections to name change

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 21:18 IST

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has issued a public notice on Monday on the change of party’s name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as per the provisions of the Election Commission of India.

In the public notice, the party has stated that those who have objections, if any, to the proposed name change could write to “Secretary (political parties), ECI, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Raod, New Delhi – 110001” within 30 days from the publication of the public notice.

On October 5, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced the party’s plans to go national by changing the party’s name to BRS. At present, TRS is a recognised party at the State level. A senior leader of TRS said the Election Commission was expected to notify the name change of TRS to BRS after December 7, the last date for filing objections, if any.

The party has already made public its plan to organise a rally at New Delhi on December 9 to announce its arrival at the national-level. The rally would be postponed to a later date, if there is any delay in notifying the name change by the Election Commission.

