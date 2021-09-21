Tribal village achieves100% vaccination

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

Giving an impetus to the district administration’s efforts to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the tribal majority district, Chimna Tanda, a tribal village in Sujathanagar mandal, achieved 100% vaccination coverage on Tuesday. Collector D Anudeep felicitated the medical staff and others, who contributed their mite in ensuring vaccination of the entire eligible population of the tribal village against COVID-19, at a function held in the village on Tuesday.

Of the total 3 lakh doses of vaccine administered in the district since January, nearly one lakh doses were given in the past one week alone, the Collector said, lauding the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in stepping up the vaccination drive in the entire district.

