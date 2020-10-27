Training of officials on Dharani portal held

Hyderabad

27 October 2020 18:37 IST

Chief Secretary urges officials to live up to expectations

With the stage set for the official launch of Dharani, the land record information management system, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the officials of the Revenue Department to extend hassle free registration and mutation services to the citizens.

The staff and officials should live up to the expectations for the successful implementation of Dharani portal by providing services in simple, transparent and speedy manner. The Chief Secretary attended a training programme conducted for officials of Revenue and Registration departments on Tuesday ahead of the launch of the portal by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on October 29.

The Chief Secretary said that under the Dharani Portal, registration and mutation would be completed with immediate effect and the portal was set to become a trendsetter in the country. Mr. Somesh Kumar, who made a power point presentation on the highlights of Dharani, explained to the officials about slot booking, citizen open portal, successor modules and partition modules. The roles and responsibilities of tahsildars and data entry operators was also explained in detail.

He said that the role of the Revenue department would increase manifold as they would henceforth function as joint sub-registrars. The Revenue department employees should work as a team and bring a good name to the government.

The government was committed to resolve issues pertaining to the Revenue department and it was decided to set up a State-level control room to address the technical issues.

Similarly, district-level technical support teams would be constituted to resolve issues arising at that level, he said instructing the officials concerned to put in place necessary infrastructure at all the offices.