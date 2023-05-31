ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions for State Formation Day fete on June 2

May 31, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Formation Day celebrations at the Secretariat Complex are likely to have a cascading affect on traffic movement on June 2. The Hyderabad Traffic Police notified restrictions in vehicular movement between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Announcing that the stretch around Tank Bund will be closed for vehicular movement, officials said that commuters should avoid Vishwesarayya Statue Khairatabad junction, Old Saifabad PS junction, Ravindra Bharathi junction, Mint Compound road, Telugu Talli junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tank Bund) Tank Bund, and Liberty junction during the period. 

The press note listed out the areas likely to be affected by restrictions.

“Traffic from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan–Nirankari. Traffic from Shadan Nirankari/Somajiguda will be stopped for a few minutes during VVIP movement. Traffic from Nirankari/Chintal Basthi and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use Khairatabad flyover. Traffic from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Tank Bund–Ranigunj and Liberty will not be allowed towards Telugu Talli Jn/Ambedkar Statue/Tank Bund and directed to embark Telugu Talli flyover towards Katta Maisamma Junction–Lower Tank Bund. Traffic from Tank Bund and Telugu Talli and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar Junction,” said the officials. 

RTC buses from Afzalgunj towards Secunderabad will not be allowed on the Tank Bund Road and will be diverted on Telugu Talli Flyover, Katta Maisamma, Lower Tank Bund, DBR Mills and Kavadiguda route.

