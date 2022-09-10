Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 10, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees immerse idols of Lord Ganesha using a crane on the last day of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival at Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today : ADVERTISEMENT Ganesh immersion procession continued in Hyderabad with a long queue of trucks carrying idols waiting for their turn on roads leading to Hussainsagar lake. An unofficial holiday was declared for schools as all roads were blocked for traffic.

Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s scheduled meeting of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss national politics and new party contemplated by Mr. Rao at the national level.

Press conference of new State secretary of CPI K. Sambasiva Rao who assumed the post amidst high drama at the State council meeting of the party on Thursday night. He won in voting after the council was divided into two groups following heated exchanges.

Story on dengue cases on the rise in the State due to steady rains and stagnant water which have become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. There were 3,602 cases in August alone against 1,950 cases in the previous seven months of this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Telangana Hyderabad