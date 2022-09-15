Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
- The State government has sought Stage II environmental clearance for the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift-irrigation scheme to speed up works. An expert appraisal committee of the Environment Ministry on Wednesday held a virtual conference with irrigation officials to discuss the application of the State government for the clearance.
- The State government has geared up to undertake the mass transfer of middle-level officers in revenue-earning departments like registration and stamps, excise, land administration and commercial taxes to achieve the targeted revenue for the year.
- Inauguration of restored heritage Baolis in Qutb Shah heritage park by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao.
- International conference on innovations in engineering and technology conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University as part of its golden jubilee celebrations.