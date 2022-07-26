Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to call on the President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today to congratulate on her assuming the highest office. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 26, 2022 09:39 IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to call on the President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today to congratulate on her assuming highest office. He is also scheduled to meet a couple of Union Ministers to take up state related issues.

2. The results of the samples collected from the man, who came from Kuwait for suspected monkeypox case, are likely to be available this evening from the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

3. Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabhad in the early hours leaving a number of colonies in low lying areas inundated.

4. Due to further increasing of inflows to Osmansagar reservoir, six crest gates were raised from 2 feet to 3 feet height this morning to release 1872 cusecs of water into Musi. Himayatsagar reservoir too is getting heavy inflows due to rains in its catchment area in Vikarabad district.

5. Congress party has given a call to hold Satyagraha today in the party headquarters in protest against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi, who will be appearing before the agency.

6. A story on the Parsi Agiary in Secunderabad to mark completion of 175 years in a few days. The temple was financed by two brothers.

. A rake point that is coming up in Medak town will address the problem of farmers for fertilisers. This was made possible with completion of railway line. (