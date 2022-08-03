Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy.
The Hindu Bureau The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau August 03, 2022 09:51 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 09:51 IST

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today.

1. Follow up of resignation of Congress MLA of Munugode Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. BJP leaders, among others, Eatala Rajender and D.K. Arun rush to Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise the MLA’s entry into the party.

2. Curtain raiser on inauguration of the iconic integrated command and control centre of police which will help in networking the functioning of various units of police under a single roof. It will network over 9.25 lakh cameras installed across the State.

3. Story on village revenue officers system which was abolished two years ago. The government is likely to absorb them in contract and outsourcing posts. 

4. Over 1,000 wakf properties were encroached by private persons in the State, the Wakf Board has informed the High Court. Story on encroachments   

