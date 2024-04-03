April 03, 2024 10:12 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Stepping up their attack on the Government on drought conditions, BRS working President K. T. Rama Rao and others will be addressing a press conference at the party headquarters today..

The three-member Krishna River Management Board will hold hold a high level meeting with senior irrigation department officials of AP and Telangana to finalise the dates for release of water from Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects.

Swiggy and restaurant Rolls King fined Rs. 10,000 for delivering non vegetarian food instead of vegetarian rolls. The restaurant contended that food was prepared using soy etc as ingredients. But Commission found that there was no evidence of this.

