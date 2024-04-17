April 17, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Election Commission of India has issued a notice to BRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao for violating the provisions of the model code of conduct by making unverified allegations and passing derogatory remarks against the Congress party and its leaders at a meeting in Sircilla earlier this month. He has been asked to send his reply by April 18.

President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hand over the B-Forms to all the 17 party candidates for Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters here today. The candidates will also be given cheques for ₹95 lakh each as the party fund for election expenditure.

