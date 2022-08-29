Top Telangana news developments today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate the integrated district offices complex, TRS office and address a public meeting at Peddapalli. File

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate the integrated district offices complex, TRS office and address a public meeting at Peddapalli.

2. The State health university has issued notification accommodating the 300 students of first year MBBS course in two medical colleges whose permission was cancelled by the National Medical Commission. They will be adjusted by supernumerary seats in 13 empaneled private medical colleges.

3. Teacher recruitment unlikely this year though thousands of vacancies are to be filled up. The government has so far not shown any initiative to conduct the teacher recruitment test as the transfers and promotions of existing staff have not been taken up so far to arrive at the actual vacancy position.

4. Press conference of Congress MP from Odisha Saptagiri S. Ulka.