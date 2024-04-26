April 26, 2024 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

Here are the important developments in Telangana to watch out for today

As the nominations ended on Thursday 893 candidates will be tessting their luck for the 17 seats in Telangana. Malkajgiri sees the highest competition with 114 candidates in the fray while Adilabad is at the bottom with 23 candidates. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up today. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to campaign in Zaheerabad Parliament constituency today with a road show and a street corner meeting at 5 pm. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka refuted the allegations of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on the power situation in the State and said the government was meeting the demand which was much higher than the previous year at the same time. Congress has constituted a joinings Committee headed by TPCC working president Jagga Reddy and All India Kisan vice chairman, M Kodanda Reddy. They will oversee the joining of leaders from other parties and they made it clear that no Congress leader should oppose and respect the party high command. BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s road show in Mahabubnagar today.

