April 18, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Nominations for Parliament elections to start today and will continue till April 25. Some prominent leaders to file their nominations on the first day include BJP candidate from Malkajgiri constituency Etala Rajender and D.K. Aruna from Mahbubnagar. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to attend. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to continue his Kerala tour today and will return to Hyderabad late in the night. He is campaigning for Mr. Rahul Gandhi in Kerala. BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao called a meeting of all the contesting candidates where he will distribute the B forms and also cheques of Rs 95 lakhs each. He will also discuss the party strategy, which is to target both the BJP and the Congress. Congress plans to change its election narrative for Telangana focussing on the BJP as it feels the BRS has been decimated and the cadre are looking at other political parties for their political future. The National Dam Safety Authority to submit its report on the Kaleshwaram project within a week and the government will take the final decision on the repairs only after that.

