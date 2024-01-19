January 19, 2024 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Student union leaders in Congress get priority in the selection of MLC candidates. Mahesh Kumar Goud, who filed nomination was the president of the NSUI in the combined Andhra Pradesh while another candidate Venkat Balmur is the present NSUI State president. Yet another angle from Hyderabad emerges in the construction of the Ram temple as the old city born and educated locally, Prof Pradeep Kumar is involved in the structural design of the Ram temple and its structural health. He is the head of the group from CSIR- Central Building Research Institute overseeing the project design and he is also the Director of the CBRI. The government plans to add another 7,000 teachers posts to the already announced 15000 vacancies announced by the previous government and conduct a mega recruitment test. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has demanded that the State government implement the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, in the specific context of two-wheeler taxis. The TGPWU has alleged that Rapido, Ola and Uber have not sought proper permission as prescribed by the Guidelines. CRY to release status report on key concerns for the girl child in Telangana before the upcoming national girl child day on January 24. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is in London and several Telangana organisations have planned meetings with him to discuss the promotion of tourism. Development of the Musi riverfront on the lines of Thames River tourism is on the agenda of the Chief Minister.

