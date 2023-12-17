ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments from Telangana today

December 17, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out from Telangana today December 17, 2023

Hyderabad Bureau

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said the MLAs of all the parties would be taken to the Medigadda barrage where the pillars caved in and an inquiry would be held with a sitting Judge of the High Court on the Annaram barrage leaks in the Kaleshwaram project.

2. Assembly sessions are likely to be held for two more days on December 20 and 21 and a bill is likely to be introduced giving legal status to the six guarantees given by the Congress party during the elections.

3. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated his commitment to take the Metro from old city to Airport as it would help the traffic in the old city to smoothen and also reduce the Airport connectivity from city by 25 Kms.

4. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review the passing out parade of pilots at the Dundigal Airforce Academy today.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Indian Railways to step up patrolling during winter nights and incentivise night patrolling men for detecting track defects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US