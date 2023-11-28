Top news developments from Telangana today

- As the election campaign comes to an end today, all the top leaders of Congress are camping in Telangana as a last ditch efforts to woo the voters. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to attend a roadshow in the city today.
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to address a press conference.
- Interview with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, R.S. Praveen Kumar, the IPS turned politician, who is contesting from Sirpur Kagaznagar.
- The slugfest over Election Commission of India withdrawing disbursal of Rythu Bandhu, monetary support to the farmers.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to campaign in the city.
- TPCC chief Revanth Reddy’s brothers and daughter manage the election show in Kodangal as Mr. Reddy is busy with election campaign across the State.
- CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology Director Vinay Nandicoori observed that the number of animals used for bringing a single drug into human trials is alarmingly high and hoped that labs would start adopting predictive human model systems soon to prevent this. He was addressing a conclave organised by the Atal Incubation Centre- (AIC-CCMB)’s Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems (CPHMS).
Elections
- End to a fractious campaigning in Telangana that saw new promises other than those on the manifesto. Rise in seizures of goodies and cash.
- Heavy VIP movememt in Hyderabad has led to flight delays. Many flights being diverted to other cities.
- Women outnumber men in Telangana State but the number of women candidates who are contesting on the tickets of main parties remains low.
- Family connections and how they are shaping this elections. There are about 20 families that dominate the landscape and are now trying to protect their fiefdoms.
ADVERTISEMENT