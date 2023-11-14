November 14, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to participate in election campaign in Telangana from November 17. Both leaders will spend six days each in Telangana before the polls as there is a huge demand from the candidates for their campaigns. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is to continue his public meetings and he is not hesitating to rake up Telangana sentiment again in the meetings. Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy will address public meetings in Station Ghanpur, Vardhannapet, and Kamareddy constituencies apart from road shows in some small towns. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) collaborate on new composite material for enhancing capacity of sodium-ion batteries. Telangana Assembly will not see some senior leaders in the next session as they have stayed away from the contest this time passing on the mantle to their sons. These include K. Jana Reddy of the Congress and Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao of the BRS. MA and UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao to address Telangana Builders Federation. Press conference of Dr. Leroy Hood who invented the automated DNA sequencer that helped laid the foundation for the Human Genome Project.

