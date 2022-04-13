Top news developments from Telangana today

Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao with BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in New Delhi on Monday | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

April 13, 2022 11:52 IST

A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced the government’s offer to purchase paddy during this Rabi after the Centre’s refusal to lift the stocks, District Collectors will hold a video conference from today and identify the paddy procurement centres. Congress delegation led by TPCC chief, Revanth Reddy to meet the Governor today at Raj Bhavan on paddy procurement issue in Telangana. A local court in Nampally will pronounce a verdict in a hate speech case in Nirmal town during the 2014 assembly elections by MIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. A curtain-raiser on BJP State President Bandi Sanjay resuming his ‘Praja Sangram yatra’ from Jogulamba Gadwal district tomorrow. A Quranic calligraphy exhibition is going on in the Bagh-e-Aam library, some of them are old specimens including some from Raza Shah Pehlavi's collection. Municipal Administration and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao along with Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar to inspect the ongoing works of installation of 125 feet height bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the banks of Hussainsagar Lake. Read more on Telangana here.